FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vertex reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Vertex reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍third-quarter 2017 cystic fibrosis product revenues of $550 million, up 34% versus Q3 2016​

* Says ‍increased its total 2017 CF product revenue guidance, including ORKAMBI and KALYDECO revenue guidance​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly ‍product revenues for ORKAMBI $336 million and $213 million for KALYDECO​

* Says ‍reiterated its 2017 combined GAAP and non-GAAP research and development and SG&A expense guidance​

* Says ‍now expects total 2017 CF product revenues of $2.10 to $2.15 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ‍increases FY ORKAMBI revenue guidance to $1.29 to $1.32 billion and KALYDECO revenue guidance to $810 to $830 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.