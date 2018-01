Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vertice Bhd:

* INVESTIGATION OF MALAYSIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION ON UNDERSEA TUNNEL PROJECT IN PENANG WILL NOT IMPACT ITS PROGRESS‍​

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF VERTICE WILL NOT BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY RECENT REPORTED EVENTS‍​ Source (bit.ly/2Eu2C1A) Further company coverage: