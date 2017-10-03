BRIEF-Veru announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies to distribute and to promote preboost

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Veru Inc

* Veru Inc - signed United States distribution and co-promotion agreement with Timm Medical Technologies for preboost for prevention of premature ejaculation

* Veru Inc - Veru retains rights to also distribute and promote preboost sales in U.S.