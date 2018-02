Feb 6 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF DATA DEMONSTRATING EFFICACY OF VERU-111 IN A TAXANE RESISTANT HUMAN PROSTATE CANCER MODEL AT THE 2018 GENITOURINARY CANCERS SYMPOSIUM

* VERU INC - ‍IN EARLY TOXICITY STUDIES, VERU-111 WAS WELL TOLERATED​