Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vestas:

* RECEIVES FIRST V116-2.0 MW ORDER‍​

* ORDER IS FOR A 66 MW PROJECT IN THE U.S.‍​

* - CO WILL SUPPLY THE WIND TURBINES AS WELL AS SERVICE THE PROJECT VIA A FIVE-YEAR ACTIVE OUTPUT MANAGEMENT 5000 (AOM 5000) SERVICE AGREEMENT.‍​

* TURBINES WILL BE BUILT AT VESTAS COLORADO FACTORIES