Aug 14 (Reuters) - Vestate Group Holdings Ltd

* Chairman, from july 25 to aug 14, acquired shares for total consideration of about hk$26.13 million

* Announces increase in shareholding by a controlling shareholder

* Chairman Zhu Xiaojun through ccec acquired shares