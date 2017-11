Nov 13 (Reuters) - VETOQUINOL SA:

* ACQUIRES EQUITY STAKE IN PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT ‍​

* ACQUIRES PAT VIA €500,000 RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE AT €25 PER SHARE

* CO HOLDS EQUITY STAKE OF OVER 2% IN PAT‍​