Sept 14 (Reuters) - VEXIM SA:

* VEXIM: STRONG FIRST HALF 2017 RESULTS, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* H1 SALES EUR 10.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS MARGIN EUR ‍​7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, VEXIM HAD EUR 5.7 MILLION IN CASH​

* ON TRACK TO REACH ITS FULL-YEAR 2017 OBJECTIVES