July 24, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-VF Corp reports Q2 EPS $0.29 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Vf Corp

* VF reports second quarter 2017 results; raises outlook for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.94 including items

* Q2 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.29 billion

* VF Corp qtrly inventories were up 3 percent compared with same period of 2016

* ‍2017 revenue is now expected to approximate $11.65 billion, up 2 percent on a reported basis​

* Expects to return more than $1.8 billion to shareholders in 2017 through share repurchases and dividends, up from prior outlook of $1.6 billion

* Updated 2017 EPS outlook includes about a $0.08 per share impact from additional investments to drive accelerated growth into 2018 and beyond​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $11.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

