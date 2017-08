June 21 (Reuters) - VGP NV

* REG-VGP NV: PUBLIC OFFERING IN BELGIUM OF BONDS FOR AN EXPECTED AMOUNT OF MINIMUM € 50 MILLION AND MAXIMUM OF € 75 MILLION

* ‍FIXED RATE OF BONDS IS 3.25% (GROSS) PER YEAR. NET YIELD EQUALS 2.120% PER YEAR​

* ‍BONDS WILL BE ISSUED IN DENOMINATION OF EUR 1,000​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 23 JUNE 2017 UNTIL AND INCLUDING 30 JUNE 2017​

* ‍ISSUE DATE IS PLANNED ON 6 JULY 2017​

* ‍KBC BANK NV WILL ACT AS SOLE MANAGER AND BOOKRUNNER FOR THIS ISSUANCE.​