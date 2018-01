Jan 25 (Reuters) - Viaan Industries Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR INCREASE OF AUTHORISED CAPITAL OF CO FROM 110 MILLION RUPEES TO 120 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ISSUE OF 1.5 MILLION CONVERTIBLE EQUITY WARRANTS WORTH 42 RUPEES/WARRANT