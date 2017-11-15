BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc
* Viacom and Charter Communications announce renewal of distribution agreement
* Viacom Inc - Other terms of agreements were not disclosed
* Viacom - Co, Charter also entered into partnership for co-production of new original content to premiere for subscribers on charter’s U.S. platform
* Viacom -Charter to provide spectrum subscribers Viacom’s networks,including nickelodeon,mtv,comedy central, on spectrum select tier across its systems
* Viacom -Companies to collaborate on anonymized viewership data use, advanced advertising opportunities, addressing unauthorized password sharing
* Viacom Inc - Additional Viacom networks will continue to be available on spectrum silver or spectrum gold tiers
* Viacom - To distribute co-produced programming internationally and in additional domestic networks after charter’s premiere period
* Viacom Inc - Under agreement, Viacom’s Paramount television and Charter will jointly produce programming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: