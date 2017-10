BRIEF-Viacom Q3 earnings per share $1.69

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* Q3 earnings per share $1.69

* Viacom Inc - ‍revenues in third fiscal quarter increased 8%, or $257 million, to $3.36 billion​

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Viacom Inc - media networks revenues grew 2% to $2.56 billion in quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viacom Inc - domestic advertising revenues declined 2% to $955 million in quarter

* Viacom Inc - adjusted operating income for media networks was substantially flat at $870 million in quarter