Feb 8 (Reuters) - Viasat Inc:

* VIASAT ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $381.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* SIGNED A DIRECT IN-FLIGHT INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER CONTRACT WITH UNITED AIRLINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: