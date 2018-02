Feb 1 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc:

* VIAVI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q3 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.10

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $190 MILLION TO $210 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE FELL 2.3 PERCENT TO $201.8 MILLION

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* “ANTICIPATE CONTINUED STRENGTH IN NETWORK TEST SPENDING AND BROADER 3D SENSING PRODUCT ADOPTION IN CALENDAR 2018”

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $185.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $193.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S