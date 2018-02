Feb 1 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc:

* VIAVI TO ACQUIRE COBHAM AVCOMM AND WIRELESS TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESSES

* VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC - DEAL FOR $455 MILLION

* VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC - DEAL FOR $455 MILLION CASH CONSIDERATION

* VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC - ACQUISITION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY

* VIAVI SOLUTIONS - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE TO VIAVI'S FREE CASH FLOW AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AND MONETIZE NET OPERATING LOSSES