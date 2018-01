BRIEF-VICI Properties Inc Sees IPO Of Up To 50 Million Shares Of Common Stock

Jan 22 (Reuters) - VICI Properties Inc:

* VICI PROPERTIES INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 50.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $19.00 AND $21.00 PER SHARE

* VICI PROPERTIES SAYS BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, CREDIT SUISSE, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ADDED AS UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* VICI PROPERTIES INC SAYS IT ALSO ADDS STIFEL, CITIZENS CAPITAL MARKETS, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA AND UNION GAMING TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO Source text : (bit.ly/2G0OsXw) Further company coverage: