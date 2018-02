Feb 15 (Reuters) - VICTORIA PARK AB:

* Q4 REVENUE SEK 277 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 243 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PROFIT AFTER TAX SEK 572 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 540 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.40 PER ORDINARY SHARE (0.30)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)