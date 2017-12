Dec 28 (Reuters) - Victory City International Holdings Ltd :

* CO TO PLACE UP TO 838 MILLION PLACING SHARES AT HK$0.190 PER SHARE TO NOT LESS THAN SIX PLACEES

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT HK$157 MILLION​

* INTENDS TO RESERVE PROCEEDS TO FORM JOINT VENTURE IN CAMBODIA FOR DYED FABRIC AND GARMENT MANUFACTURING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: