BRIEF-Viela Bio Spins Out Of Medimmune Raises Up To $250 Million In Series A Financing

* VIELA BIO SPINS OUT OF MEDIMMUNE; RAISES UP TO $250 MILLION IN SERIES A FINANCING, 6 DIMENSIONS CAPITAL LEADS INVESTMENT

* VIELA BIO ​- ‍ SERIES A ROUND CO-LED BY 6 DIMENSIONS CAPITAL, BOYU CAPITAL, HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, WITH PARTICIPATION FROM TEMASEK AND SIRONA CAPITAL

* VIELA BIO SAYS ‍ASTRAZENECA WILL REMAIN LARGEST MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF VIELA BIO

* VIELA BIO SAYS ‍MEDIMMUNE TO CONTRIBUTE THREE CLINICAL, THREE PRECLINICAL POTENTIAL NEW MEDICINES TO CO, INCLUDING INEBILIZUMAB