BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group: new chief financial officer appointed

June 26 (Reuters) - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:

* EANS-ADHOC: NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR THE VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP 2018

* MARTIN SIMHANDL WILL BE RESIGNING FROM MANAGING BOARD OF VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP IN MIDDLE OF 2018

* ‍MARTIN SIMHANDL EXPRESSED HIS DESIRE NOT TO CONTINUE WITH HIS TERM OF OFFICE AS CFO, WHICH IS DUE TO EXPIRE ON 30 JUNE 2018, FOR PERSONAL REASONS​

* DUE TO SIGNIFICANT IMPORTANCE OF THIS POSITION AT A LISTED COMPANY, SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS ALREADY NOW ESTABLISHED A SUCCESSOR

‍AS OF FEB 1 2018, LIANE HIRNER APPOINTED MEMBER OF MANAGING BOARD OF VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP (VIG) FOR FULL 5-YEAR