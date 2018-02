Feb 21 (Reuters) - No Va Land Investment Group Corp :

* VIETNAM‘S NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP BOARD SEEKS APPROVAL TO LIST COMPANY‘S SHARES, BONDS OR CONVERTIBLE BONDS OVERSEAS IN 2018 OR 2019 - FILING

* NO VA LAND BOARD SEEKS TO LIST SECURITIES ON THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE OR ANOTHER OVERSEAS EXCHANGE - FILING Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)