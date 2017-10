Oct 13 (Reuters) - Viewray Inc

* On October 9, unit of co entered into amendment no. 3 to term loan agreement​ - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, co can borrow loans under term loan facility to earlier of December 31, 2017​

* Amendment to permit co to borrow under term loan facility till date on which co provides written notice of termination of commitment period​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ibz1Eh) Further company coverage: