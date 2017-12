BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors Updates On Its Nominees For Immersion Corp's Board

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS IT BELIEVES THAT IMMERSION CORP HAS SIGNIFICANT VALUE IN ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO - SEC FILING

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS BELIEVES VALUE IN IMMERSION CORP‘S INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO CAN BEST BE REALIZED THROUGH A RECONSTITUTED BOARD

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS IMMERSION‘S BOARD MUST BE REFRESHED WITH NEW DIRECTORS TO ADDRESS KEY STRATEGIC DECISIONS FACING CO

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS - DELIVERED LETTER TO IMMERSION CORP NOMINATING STEVE DOMENIK, ERIC SINGER FOR ELECTION TO CO'S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text: (bit.ly/2zWOLzb) Further company coverage: