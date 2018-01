BRIEF-Viex Capital Sent Demand Letter To Immersion To Inspect Certain Books And Records - SEC Filing

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC SAYS ON JANUARY 5, SENT DEMAND LETTER TO IMMERSION CORP DEMANDING TO INSPECT CERTAIN BOOKS AND RECORDS - SEC FILING

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC SAYS IN DEMAND LETTER, NOTED IMMERSION CORP‘S PROLONGED UNDERPERFORMANCE UNDER FORMER CEO VICTOR VIEGAS’ STEWARDSHIP

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC SAYS ALSO BELIEVES APPOINTMENT OF SCHLACHTE AS INTERIM CEO INADEQUATE TO PROTECT STOCKHOLDER VALUE

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS - ALSO EXPRESSED CONCERNS IN DEMAND LETTER WITH IMMERSION‘S BOARD’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN, WHICH INCLUDED 41% REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ON JANUARY 11, 2018, IMMERSION CORP’S COUNSEL SENT A LETTER REJECTING VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS’ DEMAND LETTER

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS - BELIEVES IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT OBTAIN IMMEDIATE BOARD REPRESENTATION TO BETTER ALIGN BOARD’S INTERESTS WITH STOCKHOLDERS

* VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PERCENT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP AS OF JANUARY 22, 2018 - SEC FILING