July 12 (Reuters) - VIFOR PHARMA AG:

* ANNOUNCES THREE OUTCOMES TRIALS IN HEART FAILURE AND IRON DEFICIENCY

* FURTHER ANALYSIS OF EXISTING DATA SUGGESTS FERINJECT MAY HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY IN PATIENTS WITH SYSTOLIC HEART FAILURE Source text - bit.ly/2uc8T0i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)