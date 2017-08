BRIEF-Vigmed Holding board of directors proposes a fully underwritten rights issue

June 21 (Reuters) - VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VIGMED PROPOSES A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 1.20 IN CASH PER SHARE.

* VIGMED IS EXPECTED TO RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM THE ISSUE OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 87.6 MILLION, BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS

* THE PRELIMINARY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR THE ISSUE IS 8-22 SEPTEMBER 2017.

* ONE (1) SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT ENTITLES TO SUBSCRIPTION OF ONE (1) SHARE FOR SEK 1.20 IN CASH

* THE ISSUE COMPRISES IN AGGREGATE A MAXIMUM OF 73,055,553 NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)