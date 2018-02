BRIEF-ViiV Healthcare files patent infringement litigation against Gilead Sciences

Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* VIIV HEALTHCARE FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST GILEAD SCIENCES INC. OVER BICTEGRAVIR

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST GILEAD SCIENCES INC. OVER BICTEGRAVIR IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - WILL SEEK TO PROVE THAT GILEAD‘S TRIPLE COMBINATION HIV DRUG INFRINGES CO‘S PATENT COVERING DOLUTEGRAVIR AND MANY OTHER COMPOUNDS

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL SEEK FINANCIAL REDRESS FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT Further company coverage: