July 27 (Reuters) - Vikas Wsp Ltd

* Says will take another 4 to 6 months to bring the work of the company back to normalcy

* Is under negotiation of export orders worth INR 3.25 billion for newer guar gum Thermo Guar 20 and 25 also with mncs across the world Source text - bit.ly/2vLRv0F Further company coverage: