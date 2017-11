Nov 10 (Reuters) - VIKING LINE ABP:

* REVISED EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍OPERATING INCOME FOR 2017 WILL DECLINE COMPARED TO OPERATING INCOME FOR 2016​

* ‍PREVIOUS VIEW WAS THAT OPERATING INCOME WOULD BE ON A PAR WITH OPERATING INCOME FOR 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)