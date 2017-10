BRIEF-VIKING THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE AGREEMENTS FOR UP TO $16.25 MILLION WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc:

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ANNOUNCED IT HAS ENTERED INTO A $15.0 MILLION COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND LLC​

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS INC - CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF VK5211 IN HIP FRACTURE IN Q4 OF 2017

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS - CO WILL HAVE RIGHT AND SOLE DISCRETION TO SELL TO LPC UP TO $15 MILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OVER 30-MONTH PERIOD CONTINGENT

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS - ‍UNDER SEPARATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT, LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND AGREED TO BUY $1.25 MILLION OF CO‘S STOCK AT $1.78 PER SHARE​

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS - ‍UNDER TERMS OF COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO TO CONTROL TIMING, AMOUNT OF ANY FUTURE SALE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK TO LPC​