BRIEF-VIKING THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY OF VK0214

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc:

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY OF VK0214 IN IN VIVO MODEL OF X-LINKED ADRENOLEUKODYSTROPHY (X-ALD)

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS INC - VK0214-TREATED ANIMALS DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VLCFA LEVELS WITHIN KEY TISSUES​

* VIKING - ‍VK0214 LED TO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN PLASMA LEVELS OF MULTIPLE VLCFAS IN TREATED ANIMALS COMPARED WITH VEHICLE CONTROLS​