Feb 14 (Reuters) - Villa World Ltd:

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR FY18 REAFFIRMED AS AT LEAST 18.5 CPS FULLY FRANKED​

* ‍FY18 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AS PROFIT AFTER TAX OF AT LEAST $41.6 MILLION, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER FY17​