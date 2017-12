Dec 5 (Reuters) - Village Super Market Inc:

* VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 28, 2017

* Q1 SALES FELL 0.8 PERCENT TO $386.5 MILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.8 PERCENT

* EXPECTS SAME STORE SALES IN FISCAL 2018 TO RANGE FROM A 2.0 PCT DECREASE TO FLAT

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK $0.21

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK $0.21

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK $0.15