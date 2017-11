Nov 15 (Reuters) - Village Super Market Inc

* Village Super Market Inc - effective Nov 9, co entered into credit agreement that amends, restates, supersedes loan​ agreement, amendments dated Sept 16, 1999

* Village Super Market says ‍agreement maintains co's unsecured revolving credit, extends credit agreement to Dec 31, 2020 ​- SEC filing