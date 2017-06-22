BRIEF-Village Vanguard says business alliance with As-me Estelle

June 22 (Reuters) - Village Vanguard Co Ltd

* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with As-me Estelle Co Ltd on June 22

* Says it will transfer food business of the co to Tokyo-based unit of As-me Estelle Co Ltd, which is engaged in sales of food and operation of restaurant, effective Aug. 1

* Says it will receive 650 million yen from Tokyo-based unit of As-me Estelle Co Ltd and acquire 10 percent stake in the unit for 1 million yen on Aug. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/K4r9BE;goo.gl/twq1Ks

