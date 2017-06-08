FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding reports Q1 loss per share of $0.19

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp

* Vince Holding Corp. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 sales fell 14.2 percent to $58 million

* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 5.7 percent

* Net inventory at end of Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $32.2 million compared to $23.4 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Ended quarter with 54 company-operated stores, an increase of three stores since Q1 of fiscal 2016

* "Our Q1 results were largely in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

