Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vincit Group Oyj:

* VINCINT TO ACQUIRE SOFTWARE COMPANY AVOLTUS FOR 3.85 MILLION EUROS

* 60 PCT OF THE PRICE WILL BE PAID BY CASH AND THE REST BY VINCINT SHARES.

* POTENTIAL EXTRA PAYMENT IN CASE 2018 OPERATING PROFIT EXCEEDS 950,000 EUROS.