Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vinco Financial Group Ltd

* 9-Month ‍turnover of HK$25.48 million versus HK$13.29 million​

* 9-Mnth ‍profit attributable about HK$11.04​ million versus HK$2.32 million

* ‍Board resolved to declare a Q3 dividend of HK0.003125 per share for nine months ended 30 September 2017​