BRIEF-Vipshop reports Q3 revenue RMB 15.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.17 billion

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop reports unaudited third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue RMB 15.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.17 billion

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd says ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB22.8 billion and RMB23.8 billion​

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd-qtrly net income per ads $0.08‍​

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd says ‍number of active customers for trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017 increased by 22% year over year to 60.5 million​