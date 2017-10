BRIEF-Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros

Oct 12 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA:

* REG-VIRBAC: QUARTERLY SALES AFFECTED BY DISTRIBUTOR DESTOCKING IN THE UNITED STATES

* ‍SALES FOR Q3 REACHED EUR 192.7 MILLION, A DECREASE OF -10.9%​

* ‍DROP IN SALES IS ESSENTIALLY DUE TO SITUATION IN UNITED STATES

* ‍CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2017​​

* ‍SENTINEL SPECTRUM MANUFACTURING PARTNER IN PUERTO RICO WAS AFFECTED BY RECENT CLIMATE EVENTS.​

* ‍GROUP DOES NOT FORESEE ANY INTERRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN EITHER AT CLINICS LEVEL OR AT DISTRIBUTORS LEVEL​

* ‍PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED AND PRESENT IN PUERTO RICO HAVE NOT SUFFERED ANY DAMAGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)