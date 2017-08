June 23 (Reuters) - VIRBAC SA

* REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017

* REASON: ‍MANDATE OF CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD, ÉRIC MARÉE, EXPIRES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)