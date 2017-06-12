FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Virco Q1 revenue $23.24 million
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Virco Q1 revenue $23.24 million

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Virco Mfg. Corp:

* Virco reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $23.24 million

* Virco Mfg. Corp - preferred early-season indicator of overall demand-actual YTD shipments through may plus backlog-was up 25% compared to prior year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Virco Mfg. Corp- management believes company has sufficient capacity and liquidity to provide timely deliveries on this higher level of demand

* Virco Mfg. Corp - management cautions investors not to expect a continuation of what is, as of this report, a 25% YTD increase in order rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

