Jan 8 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc:

* VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - GEETA GOPALAN, ONE OF COMPANY‘S INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, HAS BECOME CHAIR OF BOARD RISK COMMITTEE

* VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - GEETA SUCCEEDS COLIN KEOGH AS CHAIR OF COMMITTEE