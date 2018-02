BRIEF-Virgin Money Holdings Full-Year Profit Rises

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc:

* FY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 28 PER CENT TO £273.3 MILLION​

* WE EXPECT TO MAINTAIN SOLID DOUBLE-DIGIT RETURNS IN 2018

* FY ‍COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF 13.8 PER CENT​

* FY ‍CREDIT CARD BALANCES INCREASED TO £3.0 BILLION, FROM £2.4 BILLION IN 2016​

* WE EXPECT TO GROW MORTGAGE BALANCES AT A SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE DURING 2018

* WE ANTICIPATE A BANKING NIM IN RANGE OF 165-170 BASIS POINTS FOR 2018

* WE WILL MAINTAIN A CET1 RATIO OF AROUND 13 PER CENT IN 2018

* ‍GROWTH IN CREDIT CARD BALANCES WILL BE IN SINGLE DIGITS FOR YEAR​

* ‍14 PER CENT INCREASE IN TOTAL CUSTOMER LOAN BALANCES FOR FY