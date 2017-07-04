FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Virgin Money says does not lend to unsecured personal loan markets​
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 2:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money says does not lend to unsecured personal loan markets​

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Virgin Money:

* ‍Notes Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on consumer credit​

* ‍Has a high quality credit card book and does not lend in unsecured personal loan or motor finance markets​

* Has robust governance, tightly controlled risk appetite for prime credit card lending, more demanding affordability requirements than market

* "Our models and assumptions are regularly reviewed and externally validated as part of our ongoing governance and control framework"​

* ‍"Have always focused on prime segment of card market and have a stringent policy of no down-selling" - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.