Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gemalto Nv

* Reg-Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company chief financial officer Jacques Tierny to step down after 10 years

* Gemalto says on october 16, 2017, Virginie Duperat-Vergne will join Gemalto to become company cfo on January 1, 2018

* Gemalto -Jacques will remain an active member of management team until end of 2017, ensuring a smooth and successful transition with his successor