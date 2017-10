Oct 19 (Reuters) - Virnetx Holding Corp:

* VIRNETX HOLDING CORP SAYS ‍EXPECTS ITS REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 TO BE BETWEEN $1.0 MILLION AND $1.2 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* ‍EXPECTS BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN $0.18 AND $0.20 FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zAvZOr) Further company coverage: