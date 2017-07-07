FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virtu Financial, on June 30 orchestra borrower, entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank
July 7, 2017 / 9:46 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Virtu Financial, on June 30 orchestra borrower, entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc:

* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a

* Virtu financial inc - escrow credit agreement provides for a $610.0 million term - sec filing

* Virtu financial inc - units amended and restated existing credit agreement which provides for a $540.0 million first lien senior secured term loan

* Virtu financial - term loan facility matures on december 30, 2021

* Virtu financial inc - existing revolving facility matures on earlier of april 15, 2018 and date of escrow assumption

* Virtu financial - under amended, restated credit agreement, borrower may request incremental term loan facilities in an amount of up to $200 million Source text (bit.ly/2tzfCyY) Further company coverage:

