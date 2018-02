Feb 8 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc:

* VIRTU ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 169.8 PERCENT TO $460.4 MILLION

* VIRTU FINANCIAL - ‍APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $50 MILLION IN CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND COMMON UNITS OF VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC BY MARCH 31, 2019​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $197.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S